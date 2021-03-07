After breaking scoring record, Nelson chips in during LP win over Schaeffer

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team beat Schaeffer Academy (5-7 overall, 5-6 SEC) 63-43 in Rochester Saturday.

The Athletics (13-2 overall, opened the game on an 11-0 run and Jed Nelson, who recently became the program’s all-time leading scorer, scored nine points.

Nelson currently has 1,407 career points and he surpassed Rich Williamson, who initially set the standard 36 years ago.

LP 27 36 – 63

SA 21 22 – 43

LP scoring: Buay Koak, 23; Sam Nelsen, 12; Jed Nelson, 10; Cole Walter, 9; Jake Truckenmiller, 3; Mac Nelson, 3; Trey Anderson, 2; Zach Bollingberg, 1; free throws: 33 percent (5-for-15)