After breaking scoring record, Nelson chips in during LP win over Schaeffer
The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team beat Schaeffer Academy (5-7 overall, 5-6 SEC) 63-43 in Rochester Saturday.
The Athletics (13-2 overall, opened the game on an 11-0 run and Jed Nelson, who recently became the program’s all-time leading scorer, scored nine points.
Nelson currently has 1,407 career points and he surpassed Rich Williamson, who initially set the standard 36 years ago.
LP 27 36 – 63
SA 21 22 – 43
LP scoring: Buay Koak, 23; Sam Nelsen, 12; Jed Nelson, 10; Cole Walter, 9; Jake Truckenmiller, 3; Mac Nelson, 3; Trey Anderson, 2; Zach Bollingberg, 1; free throws: 33 percent (5-for-15)
APDT makes it 19 straight state berths
The Austin Packer Dance Team clinched its 19th straight state berth when it took second in high kick and fourth