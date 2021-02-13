Youth movement continues for Hayfield girls in win over Panthers

The Hayfield girls basketball team received a boost from their freshmen duo as it took down New Richland-HEG (3-6 overall, 2-5 Gopher) by a score of 60-50 in New Richland Friday.

Natalie Beaver had 24 points for Hayfield (7-2 overall, 5-1 Gopher) and Kristen Watson added 20.

“It was a good win,” Hayfield head coach Kasey Krekling said. “For a young team, we’re very happy with the first half of the season. It’s a fun season.

Hayfield 26 34 — 60

NRHEG 27 23 — 50

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 24; Kristen Watson, 20; Aine Stasko, 6; Josanne Tempel, 5; Alexis Ward, 3; Cailtyn Hendrickson, 2; free throws: 62 percent (13-for-21)