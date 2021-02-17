Volz among finalists for APS superintendent position

The search for Austin Public School’s next superintendent has been narrowed to three finalists, including one from within APS’ school district.

Lori Volz, executive director of finance and operations at APS has advanced to the final round of interviews along with Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Services at West Des Moines Community Schools, Joseph Libby and Bryon Public Schools Superintendent Joey Page.

Volz, Libby and Page will interview starting at 1 p.m. Thursday via Microsoft Teams. The public is invited to observe interviews in Austin High School’s Christgau Hall. Enter through Door No. 3 of the school