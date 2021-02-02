The Great PTTP Challenge postponed to Feb. 13

The Great Paint the Town Pink Challenge, originally planned for this Saturday, has been rescheduled due to the extreme cold temperatures forecasted for this Saturday.

The event will now take place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. Cost is $20 per car and includes all challenge stops, snacks, and prizes for finishing the challenge. Registration will take place at The Hormel Institute starting at 1 p.m. on Feb. 13, starting and participants will return to The Hormel Institute once they have completed their challenges.

The Great Paint the Town Pink Challenge will take you and your team all around Austin to complete challenges and fill out a challenge bingo card to win prizes and be entered in drawings. Tasks include skeet shooting at the Cedar Valley Conservation Club, going up against an Austin Bruins Goalie, posing with a demo derby car and much more.

For more details visit hi.umn.edu.