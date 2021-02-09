Southland girls edged out by Kingsland
The Southland girls basketball team lost to Kingsland (7-1 overall, 5-0 SEC) 62-56 on the road Monday.
Bailey Johnson and Kelsey Mensink each put up 15 points (4-3 overall, 4-3 SEC).
Southland 25 31 — 56
Kingsland 31 31 — 62
Southland scoring: Bailey Johnson, 15; Kelsey Mensink, 15; Larissa Goslee, 14; Bria Nelsen, 6; Kayla Nelsen, 6; free throws: 71 percent (10-for-14)
You Might Like
APDT competes in triangular in Albert Lea
The Austin Packed Dance Team took second in high kick and third in jazz in Albert Lea Monday. Faribault won... read more