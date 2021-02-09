February 8, 2021

Southland girls edged out by Kingsland

By Daily Herald

Published 9:23 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

The Southland girls basketball team lost to Kingsland (7-1 overall, 5-0 SEC) 62-56 on the road Monday.

Bailey Johnson and Kelsey Mensink each put up 15 points (4-3 overall, 4-3 SEC).

Southland 25  31    56

Kingsland 31  31    62

Southland scoring: Bailey Johnson, 15; Kelsey Mensink, 15; Larissa Goslee, 14; Bria Nelsen, 6; Kayla Nelsen, 6; free throws: 71 percent (10-for-14)

