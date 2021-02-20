Slow start dooms Bruins against Minnesota Wilderness

The Austin Bruins lost to the Minnesota Wilderness (7-9-1-1 overall) 4-2 on the road Friday.

The Bruins (8-13-2-2 overall) trailed 3-0 after one period and Hudson Hodges was benched after stopping just three shots in the first 16 minutes. Tyler Shea stopped all 15 shots he saw in relief.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bruins 0 1 1 — 2

Wilderness 3 0 1 — 4

First period

(MW) Jacob Herter (short handed) 7:41

(MW) Ethan Wolthers (Grant Docter, Dante Lawson) 13:21

(MW) Mikol Sartor (Will Traeger, Josh Bohlin) 16:36

Second period

(A) Connor Mylymok (Peter Jacobs, Max Ruoho) 8:15

Third period

(A) Garrett Dahm (Mylymok, Reginald Millette) 18:31

(MW) Gavin Rasmussen (empty net) 19:52

Shots: Bruins — 36; Wilderness — 22

Power plays: Bruins — 1-for-5; Wilderness — 0-for-2