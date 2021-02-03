Slaathaug scores 34 as Vikings win fourth straight game

The Hayfield boys basketball team grabbed its fourth straight victory when it topped Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (0-4 overall, 0-4 Gopher) 74-42 in Waterville Tuesday.

Ethan Slaathaug put up 34 points, for the Vikings (5-2 overall, 4-1 Gopher) Isaac Matti added 16 and Easton Fritcher chipped in 10.