The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team lost to Southland 72-19 in Adams Monday.

Alana Rogne had eight points for LP (1-6 overall, 1-4 SEC).

The Rebels are now 5-2 overall.

LP scoring: Alana Rogne, 8; Kearah Schafer, 4; Olivia Heard, 3; Oritz, 2; Morgan Klankowski, 1; Kirsten Koopal, 1