February 9, 2021

Panthers slide past Blooming Prairie boys

By Daily Herald

Published 10:08 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost to New Richland-HEG (3-5 overall, 3-3 Gopher) 62-44 on the road Tuesday.

Mitchell Fiebiger had 18 points for the Awesome Blossoms (2-4 overall, 2-4 Gopher).

BP 22  40  —  62

NRHEG 16  28  —  44

BP scoring: Mitchell Fiebiger, 18; Drew Kittelson, 14; Luke Larkoski, 7; Chris Naatz, 2; Alex Piller, 2; free throws: 44 percent (8-for-18)

