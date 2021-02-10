Panthers slide past Blooming Prairie boys

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost to New Richland-HEG (3-5 overall, 3-3 Gopher) 62-44 on the road Tuesday.

Mitchell Fiebiger had 18 points for the Awesome Blossoms (2-4 overall, 2-4 Gopher).

BP 22 40 — 62

NRHEG 16 28 — 44

BP scoring: Mitchell Fiebiger, 18; Drew Kittelson, 14; Luke Larkoski, 7; Chris Naatz, 2; Alex Piller, 2; free throws: 44 percent (8-for-18)