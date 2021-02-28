Packer wrestlers show positive signs in Mankato West

The Austin wrestling team lost to Mankato West 36-30 and it fell to Glencoe-Silver Lake 52-16 at a triangular in Mankato Saturday.

Nick Asmus, Lathan Wilson and Nic Lambert-Ruble all went 2-0 for the Packers.

Austin won seven out of the nine matches against the Scarlets, but it surrendered four forfeits.

“It was a fun dual to watch and coach,” Austin head coach Jacob Nelson said. “Our athletes are starting to find success at the right time of the year.”

Austin’s Ryan Clark, Sam Oelfke, Garrin Wilson, Brenan Winkels all won by decision against West.