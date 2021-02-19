February 19, 2021

Packer wrestler split a pair of duals as Wilson goes 2-0

By Daily Herald

Published 10:14 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

The Austin wrestling team beat Rochester Century 22-12 and lost to Mankato East 64-7 in Packer Gym Thursday.

Lathan Wilson went 2-0 as he pinned Century’s Nick Zetah and beat East’s Elliot Betz on a 14-3 major decision. Austin’s Garrett Clark picked up his first varsity win with a third period pin.

