Packer wrestler split a pair of duals as Wilson goes 2-0
The Austin wrestling team beat Rochester Century 22-12 and lost to Mankato East 64-7 in Packer Gym Thursday.
Lathan Wilson went 2-0 as he pinned Century’s Nick Zetah and beat East’s Elliot Betz on a 14-3 major decision. Austin’s Garrett Clark picked up his first varsity win with a third period pin.
