Packer girls hockey team can’t keep up early surge

The Austin girls hockey team couldn’t hang on to a two goal lead as it lost 6-3 to Rochester Century (2-5 overall, 2-5 Big Nine) in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Kate Holtz scored in the first period and Lexi Stich scored 23 seconds into the second to give Austin a 2-0 lead, but Century scored two goals in 21 seconds to tie the game at 2-2.

Austin took a 3-2 lead on another Holtz goal, but the Panthers scored four minutes later and they added three goals in the third.

Shelby Davidson had 30 saves for Austin and the Packers (4-2 overall, 4-2 Big Nine) had 31 shots on goal.