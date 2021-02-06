Packer boys fall to Mankato West swimmers

The Austin boys swimming and diving team lost to Mankato West 93-87 in Bud Higgins Pool Friday.

Riley Ferguson took first in diving for the Packers, Logan Kelly was first in the 100-yard butterfly and first in the 100-yard breaststroke, Winston Walkup took first in the 100-yard backstroke

The 200-yard medley relay team of Walkup, Kelly, Joseph Hilton and Kenny Cabeen took first.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Logan Kelly, Joseph Hilton, Kenny Cabeen (first, 1:45.39); Kyle Mayer, Jackson Barry, Matthew Grush, Joseph Garry (third, 2:02.35)

200-freestyle: Tate Miller (second, 2:03.66); Riley Haugen (third, 2:05.12); Samuel Langstaff (sixth, 2:39.45)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (first, 2:09.77); Matthew Grush (third, 2:31.65)

50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (second, 25.33); Kyle Mayer (fourth, 26.31); Thomas Asus (sixth, 28.06)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (first, 1:48.72); Isaiah Cabeen (second, 100.05)

100-butterfly: Logan Kelly (first, 52.41); Joseph Hilkin (third, 1:02.92)

100-freestyle: Riley Haugen (third, 55.53); Riley Haugen (third, 55.53); Kenny Cabeen (fourth, 55.69)

500-freestyle: Tate Miller (third, 5:51.90); Thomas Asmus (fifth, 6:15.79)

200-freestyle relay: Logan Kelly, Riley Haugen, Matthew Grush, Tate Miller (second, 1:38.18); Joseph Garry, Corey Hansen, Jackson Barry, Thomas Asmus (fourth, 1:54.37)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (first, 57.49); Joseph Hilkin (third, 1:07.58); Kyle Mayer (fourth, 1:08.28)

100-breaststroke: Logan Kelly (first, 57.99); Jackson Barry (third, 1:14.89)

400-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Tate Miller, Riley Haugen, Kenny Cabeen (second, 3:38.41); Joseph Hilkin, Joseph Garry, Kyle Mayer, Jackson Barry (fourth, 4:08.74)