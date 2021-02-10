Owatonna gymnasts top Packers
The Austin gymnastics team lost to Owatonna by a score of 137.225-128.225 in Owatonna Tuesday.
Ashley Myhre was third in all-around for the Packers.
AUSTIN RESULTS
All-Around: Ashley Myhre (third, 32.175)
Vault: Kate Oelfke (second, 8.600); Myhre (third, 8.575); Katelynn Klouse (fourth, 8.475); Kiki Rodriguez (sixth, 8.400)
Bars: Claire Raymond (second, 8.250); Myhre (fifth, 7.650)
Beam: Raymond: Raymond (fourth, 8.825); Reese Norton (sixth, 8.05)
Floor: Maria Morey (second, 8.875); Kiki Rodriguez (sixth, 8.300)
