Our opinion: Please consider giving

Like so many people in Austin and the surrounding area, we’re more than disappointed that this year’s Paint the Town Pink will not be happening as it usually does.

By no means is this a criticism, as we understand how and why the difficult decision to hold it this year as COVID-19 continues to ravage the nation was made.

Aside from the safety, it’s hard to ask small businesses, suffering in the wake of this nightmare, to give during such a difficult time.

At the same time, we commend organizers for coming together and putting something in play for PTTP in the form of The Great Paint the Town Pink Challenge, a bingo-style event that will take you throughout Austin for fun and prizes. Even though it has been postponed to Feb. 13, we’re still looking forward to the fun this even will bring.

The Dutchtown Jumpers are hosting a smaller version of Plunging for Pink at Hoot and Ole’s on Saturday, Feb. 20, proving there is still the will to continue that tradition in some fashion or another.

And what more needs to be said about the Austin Bruins and Paint the Rink Pink — the event that started it all? Thousands and thousands of dollars have been raised from this event alone and even if it won’t look the same as it has in the past, Austin’s own NAHL team is committed to hold the game this year on a date yet to be announced.

What this all shows is how committed Austin is to making sure PTTP is still an event and still raising money. As many of the scientists at The Hormel Institute and organizers of PTTP have always stressed — cancer doesn’t stop.

We hope Austin will keep going as well and that people will give what they can to this good cause. To donate visit: www.hi.umn.edu/donate/

Help be a part of the cure.