Mikayla Sherman, 24, of Austin, Minnesota, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died tragically on Saturday, February 20, 2021, following an accident while she was doing what she loved: helping others. A vigil service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood in Cedar Rapids, followed by a visitation from 4 – 8 p.m. A private funeral service will be held. Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Mikayla, under “photos and videos or media,” starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Survivors include her father, Jon (Mindy) Sherman of Marengo, Iowa; mother, Lisa Sherman of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Dallas and Derek Sherman of Marengo; paternal grandparents, Vernon “Hap” and Marjorie Sherman of Marengo; maternal grandmother, Peggy Pugmire of Cedar Rapids; uncles, Dan (Sue) Sherman, David (Sheila) Sherman, and Dale (Deb) Sherman; several cousins, extended family members, and her many supportive friends who were like family to Mikayla.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Dorothy Walters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, which will be used for a memorial fund in her name at Iowa State University.

