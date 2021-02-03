Mayo Clinic Health System receives stroke award

Mayo Clinic Health System Southeast Minnesota has been awarded the Continuous Impact Award from the Minnesota Department of Health for their work in creating long-term improvements in the quality of stroke care. The award aims to recognize and showcase successful quality improvement initiatives throughout the state of Minnesota’s hospital-based stroke programs.

The health department award includes all Mayo Clinic Health System Southeast Minnesota acute stroke ready facilities in Albert Lea, Austin, Cannon Falls, Lake City and Red Wing.

‘”This is a great recognition our regional stroke teams are receiving due to their excellent work on our regional stroke program,’” said Derick Jones, M.D., emergency medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin and Albert Lea and stroke medical director of Southeast Minnesota. ‘”Mayo Clinic Health System continually strives for ways to improve quality of care for patients.’”

The Minnesota Department of Health award notes that Mayo Clinic Health System staff developed a “stroke code” process that could be used each time a patient with symptoms of stroke came into one of the regional facilities. By doing this allows Mayo Clinic Health System providers to travel between hospitals with increased standardized processes. The end result initiated immediate results in better care for the patients.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester also received an Operational Excellence Award.

Updated information will be posted on the Mayo Clinic Health System website and social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.