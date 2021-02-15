Lyle-Pacelli boys win sixth straight game

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team grabbed its sixth straight win when it topped Glenville-Emmons (0-4 overall, 0-4 SEC) 90-15 in Glenville Saturday.

Buay Koak had 17 points and seven assists for the Athletics (7-1 overall, 6-1 SEC)

LP scoring: Buay Koak, 17; Zach Bollingberg, 17; Cole Walter, 16; Jake Truckenmiller, 14; Jed Nelson, 13; Jayden Lewis, 4; Trey Anderson, 3; Mac Nelson, 2; Sam Nelsen, 2; Landon Meyer, 2