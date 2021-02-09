Lyle-Pacelli boys run past Knights

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team beat Kingsland (0-5 overall, 0-5 SEC) by a score of 92-44 in Lyle Monday.

Cole Walter had 11 points and 10 assists for the Athletics (6-1 overall, 5-1 SEC) and Jed Nelson had 16 points and five steals.

“We pushed the basketball and controlled the tempo,” LP head coach Scott Koenigs said. “We played great defense, which led to a bunch of transition points. We are getting better each game.”

LP scoring: Buay Koak, 23; Jed Nelson, 16; Zach Bollingberg, 15; Cole Walter, 11; Sam Nelsen, 9; Jake Truckenmiller, 7; Mac Nelson, 5; Trey Anderson, 2; Landon Myer, 2; Axel Aguilar, 2