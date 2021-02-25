Lucille (Lucy) Linda (Wehner) Braaten passed to her heavenly home on Tuesday February 23, 2021. She was born on May 23, 1942. Lucy was adopted by Paul and Clara (Mullenbach) Wehner and she grew up on the family farm in rural Austin Minnesota. She always told fond memories of farm life with her family and rural neighborhood friends.



Lucy married Thomas Braaten on April 18, 1959. To that union five children were born. They were later divorced. She lived most of her life in Austin, but moved to Belle Plaine, MN to be near her daughters.

Lucy is survived by son: Thomas (Teresa) Braaten of Rapid City, SD and daughters: Teresa (Myron) Bratsch of Belle Plaine, MN and Lucinda (James) Williams of New Prague, MN and brother and sister-in-law Gene (Darlene) Wehner of Coon Rapids, MN. Grandchildren: Benjamin Braaten, Emily (Kjell)Jacobson and Allison Braaten and Jared Kilby and Lance Williams. One great grand daughter Luna Jacobson. Many friends, family, nieces and nephews.

Lucy is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Deborah Braaten and son Daniel Braaten.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at 10:30 am, February 26, 2021, at Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic Church in Belle Plaine, MN. Due to COVID no visitation nor meal with be allowed.