LeRoy-Ostrander girls fall to Kingsland

The LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team lost to Kingsland (10-1 overall, 8-0 SEC) by a score of 69-34 in LeRoy Thursday.

Kelly Hanson had 11 points for the Cardinals (3-6 overall, 3-6 SEC).

Kingsland 40 29 — 69

LO 21 13 — 34

LO stats: Kelly Hanson, 11; Jordan Runde, 8; Benita Nolt, 7; Sydney Alstat, 3; Jenna Olson, 3; Gracie O’Byrne, 2; free throws: 71 percent (10-for-14)