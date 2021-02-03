Landers posts a double-double as Superlarks top Mabel-Canton girls
The Grand Meadow girls basketball team beat Mabel-Canton (2-4 overall, 2-4 SEC) 40-28 in Mabel Tuesday.
River Landers had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Superlarks (3-4 overall, 3-2 SEC).
GM scoring: River Landers, 11; Sydney Cotten, 10; Lexy Foster, 6; Madison Hindt, 5; Kendyl Queensland, 4; Rebecca Hoffman, 2; McKenna Hendrickson, 2; free throws: 45 percent (5-for-11)
