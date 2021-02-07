Kennedy returns and Rebels get back on track against Kingsland

The Southland boys basketball team bounced back from their first loss of the season with a win over Kingsland (0-4 overall, 0-4 SEC) by a score of 71-53 in Adams Saturday.

Brendan Kennedy, who missed Monday’s loss to Lyle-Pacelli, scored 14 points in his return to the lineup for the Rebels (5-1 overall, 5-1 SEC).

Southland scoring: Eli Wolff, 19; Ethan Forthun, 17; Brendan Kennedy, 14; Nick Boe, 6; Dan Boe, 6; Mullenbach, 4; Christian Hjelman, 3; Harrison Hanna, 2; Schmitz, 1; Sorenson, 1; free throws: 31 percent (5-for-16)