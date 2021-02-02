Keith Keller, formerly of Austin, MN, now living in Manasquan, NJ, died unexpectedly on January 27, 2021. He was born in 1948 – the first of five brothers, a son of Clifford Keller (now deceased) and Charlotte Keller of Austin, MN. Keith attended school in Austin, MN until he graduated in 1966 and then went off to Luther College under a football scholarship and played all four years with the Norse. Keith excelled at sports in high school (playing baseball and football under Art Hass and Dick Seltz – which he thoroughly enjoyed). Honoring his athleticism, Keith was inducted into the Austin High School Hall of Fame

After graduating in 1970 from Luther College, Keith hit the ground running to start his successful business career. His first job was with Hormel Foods and from thereafter he rose in ranks to become a VP at a pet food company and then later a consultant for various companies to improve their performance. At the end of his career, Keith had become well known and respected within in the business community. Even though Keith had retired, he was never one to rest – his drive and desire led him to start his own tech consulting firm and kept him frequently on the golf course (his home away from home).

Keith had a larger than life personality, always yearning for new experiences whether that be through travel or trying out new soccer moves with his grandchildren. His life lessons taught his children, grandchildren and those around him to live boldly and purposefully, to keep your family ties close and the night is always young. He leaves behind loved ones that mourn him greatly. He is survived by his former spouse, Judith Keller, and their two children, Jason and Nikki Keller; daughter-in-law, Kristen Keller; four grandchildren, Isabel, Carrson, Collin and Manny; his loving partner, Jeanne Grasso; four brothers, Tim, Tom, Kevin and Colin; sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.

Because Keith was such an avid golfer, please consider sending a donation in honor of Keith to https://www.firstteejerseyshore.org/donate/ (a golf program introducing underrepresented youth to the world of golf, emphasizing diversity and inclusion). For the safety of all during this unprecedented time, no service will be held and while it is difficult to mourn from afar, we ask that you hold Keith in your hearts.