Jena DeMoss: Personalize your plan

Are you one to say, “No way” to brown rice, but “Okay” to white rice? Do you prefer collard greens over broccoli? Do you think of chicken breast when you hear the word diet? If you said yes to any of these questions, you are not alone. A nutritious plate doesn’t have to be one-size fits all. You can eat foods that you love and still achieve health goals. After all, it’s not all about what you eat.

Most of us know the foods that are healthier options, but why don’t we always chose them? Why do we sometimes overeat? Why do we do the things we do? Achieving a health goal is a lot about changing your behavior, having accountability and guidance along the way. What changes do you need to make to improve your health? Why do you want to make those changes? These are important questions to ask yourself before you begin your journey.

Making balanced food choices doesn’t have to mean that you follow a rigid or strict eating pattern. In fact, it can be individualized to you – there’s room to personalize your plate while fueling for success, customizing your favorite flavors, textures, colors and more.

Do you have more questions on making balanced meals that fit your needs, or personalizing your plate? Hy-Vee now offers virtual nutrition services where you can meet with a dietitian to optimize your health. Meet with the RD from the comfort of your own home; we bring the grocery store to you. Visit the Hy-Vee website and click “dietitian services” to learn more about how you can get signed up online and get started today in celebrating both National Nutrition Month and your health.

Enjoy this make-ahead recipe for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Being prepared with a quick, healthy entrée is always a good option.

Freezer Breakfast Burritos

Makes 8 servings

All you need

• 3 mild Italian turkey sausages

• 1 medium green pepper, seeded and diced

• ½ medium onion, diced

• 6 large Hy-Vee eggs, beaten

• 6 egg whites, beaten

• 1 cup Hy-Vee shredded Colby jack cheese, divided

• 8 (10-inch each) Hy-Vee burrito-size tortilla shells

All you do

1. Dice 3 sausage links. Brown sausage in a large skillet; add green pepper and onion and cook until softened. Remove sausage mixture from skillet; add eggs and egg whites and scramble. Return cooked sausage mixture and add cheese to scrambled eggs.

2. Place about ¾ cup egg, sausage and cheese mixture on each tortilla shell. Roll up burrito-style.

3. Freeze burritos in a single layer on a plate or dish; when fully frozen, individually wrap burritos in plastic wrap.

4. To serve, remove plastic wrap from burrito. Wrap burrito in a paper towel to absorb moisture; microwave on HIGH 2 minutes or until heated thoroughly.

Nutrition Facts per 1 burrito: 370 calories, 15g fat, 7g saturated fat, 820mg sodium, 36g carbohydrates, 2g fiber, 4g sugar, 21g protein. Daily Values: Vitamin A 8%, Vitamin C 20%, Iron 15%, Calcium 20%.

