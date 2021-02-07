Ice Dogs hand Bruins a fourth straight loss

The Austin Bruins dropped their fourth straight game when they fell to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs (9-10 overall) 2-1 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Zach Hansen had 25 saves for Austin (6-10-2-2 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Fairbanks 0 0 2 – 2

Austin 0 0 1 – 1

First period

No scoring

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(F) Bret Link (Ty Naaykens, Owen Neuharth) 3:42

(F) Tyler Herzberg (Austin Becker, Link) 15:17

(A) Connor Mylymok (Travis Shoudy, Ben Dexheimer) 18:17

Shots: Austin – 25; Fairbanks – 27

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-2; Fairbanks – 0-for-2