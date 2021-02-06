February 6, 2021

Hayfield girls topple Maple River

By Daily Herald

Published 10:57 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

The Hayfield girls basketball team beat Maple River (3-4 overall, 2-4 Gopher) 59-40 on the road Friday.

Freshman Natalie Beaver put up 20 points for the Vikings (5-2 overall, 4-1 Gopher).

MR 12  28    40

Hayfield 28  31    59

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 20; Kristen Watson, 16; Aine Stasko, 14;  Josanne Tempel, 4; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 2; Chelsea Christopherson, 2; Alexis Ward, 2; free throws: 46 percent (6-for-13)

