Hayfield girls topple Maple River
The Hayfield girls basketball team beat Maple River (3-4 overall, 2-4 Gopher) 59-40 on the road Friday.
Freshman Natalie Beaver put up 20 points for the Vikings (5-2 overall, 4-1 Gopher).
MR 12 28 — 40
Hayfield 28 31 — 59
Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 20; Kristen Watson, 16; Aine Stasko, 14; Josanne Tempel, 4; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 2; Chelsea Christopherson, 2; Alexis Ward, 2; free throws: 46 percent (6-for-13)
