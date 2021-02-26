February 25, 2021

Hayfield girls take down FBA

By Daily Herald

Published 9:32 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

The Hayfield girls basketball team beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy 57-44 in Hayfield Thursday.

Freshman Kristen Watson put up 27 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings (10-3 overall, 6-2 Gopher).

FBA 17  27  —  44

Hayfield 28  29  —  57

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 27; Natalie Beaver, 11; Catilyn Hendrickson, 7; Alexis Ward, 6; Aine Stasko, 3; Chelsea Christopherson, 1; Kenna Chick, 1; Halle Koskie, 1; free throws: 61 percent (14-for-23)

