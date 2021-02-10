Hayfield girls hit nine first half threes to beat FC

The Hayfield girls basketball team came out on fire as it beat Fillmore Central (4-4 overall) 63-37 in Hayfield Tuesday.

The Vikings (6-2 overall) knocked down nine first half three-pointers as they stormed out to a 42-11 lead. Freshman Natalie Beaver hit four first half threes and she finished with 18 points and freshman Kristen Watson hit three first half threes and she finished with 25 points.

“We played a phenomenal first half. We moved the ball well, shot the ball well and we played really good defense,” Hayfield head coach Kasey Krekling said.

FC 11 26 — 37

Hayfield 42 21 — 63

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 25; Natalie Beaver, 18; Aine Stasko, 6; Alexis Ward, 4; Josanne Tempel, 3; Ava Carney, 2; Chelsea Christopherson, 2; Halle Koski, 2; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 1; free throws: 53 percent (10-for-19)