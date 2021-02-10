Hayfield boys topple Medford
The Hayfield boys basketball team beat Medford (2-5 overall, 2-4 Gopher) by a score of 83-44 on the road Thursday.
Isaac Matti put up 27 points for the Vikings (6-3 overall, 5-2 Gopher).
Hayfield 50 33 — 83
Medford 18 26 — 44
Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 27; Ethan Slaathaug, 25; Ethan Pack, 11; Easton Fritcher, 7; Lucas Hansen, 4; Kobe Foster, 3; Joey Tempel, 3; Isaiah Tempel, 2; Erik Bungum, 1; free throws: 69 percent (9-for-13)
