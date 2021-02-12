February 11, 2021

  • -8°

Grand Meadow girls fall to Kingsland

By Daily Herald

Published 10:13 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team lost to Kingsland (7-1 overall, 5-0 SEC) 47-18 on the road Thursday.

River Landers had seven points for the Superlarks (5-5 overall, 5-3 SEC).

GM 10 8 – 18

Kingsland 21 26 – 47

GM scoring: River Landers, 7; Kendyl Queensland, 4; Madison Hindt, 3; Gina Stier, 2; Lexy Foster, 2; free throws: 30 percent (3-for-10)

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections