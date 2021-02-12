Grand Meadow girls fall to Kingsland
The Grand Meadow girls basketball team lost to Kingsland (7-1 overall, 5-0 SEC) 47-18 on the road Thursday.
River Landers had seven points for the Superlarks (5-5 overall, 5-3 SEC).
GM 10 8 – 18
Kingsland 21 26 – 47
GM scoring: River Landers, 7; Kendyl Queensland, 4; Madison Hindt, 3; Gina Stier, 2; Lexy Foster, 2; free throws: 30 percent (3-for-10)
