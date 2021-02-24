February 24, 2021

Goslee leads Rebel girls past Schaeffer Academy

By Daily Herald

Published 10:05 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The Southland girls basketball team beat Schaeffer Academy (1-9 overall, 0-9 SEC) 59-25 in Rochester Tuesday.

Larissa Goslee put up 21 points for the Rebels (6-6 overall, 6-4 SEC).

Southland 31 28  —  59

SA 21  4   —  25

Southland scoring: Larissa Goslee, 21; Bailey Johnson, 16; Kelsey Mensink, 11; Bria Nelsen, 7; Kayla Nelsen, 2; Katie Poppenhagen, 2; free throws: 22 percent (2-for-9)

