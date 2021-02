Funeral notice: Willard M. Blaser, 95

Sept. 24, 1925-Feb. 25, 2021

AUSTIN, Minn. – Willard M. Blaser, 95, Austin, Minn., died Thursday, Feb. 25, in Austin.

Visitation will be from 10-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 1, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Austin. Father James Steffes will officiate. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Clasen Mortuary.

