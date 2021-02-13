Funeral notice: Sharon L. Wagner, 90
June 10, 1930-Feb. 11, 2021
AUSTIN, Minn. – Sharon L. Wagner, 90, Austin, Minn., died Thursday, Feb. 11, in Austin.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 18, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Visitation will continue from 10:30-11 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 19, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.
clasenjordan.com
