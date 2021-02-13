Education briefs
St. Cloud State University 2020 Fall Graduations
Austin: Michael Hartman, Master of Science, Public Safety Executive Leadership
Bethel University 2020 Fall Dean’s List
Austin
Isaac Kubas, Senior, Steve and Teresa Kubas
Rachael Oswald, Junior, Kathy Paukner and Phil Oswalk
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 2020 Fall
Dean’s List
Adams
Brittney Ruechel, Psychology Major
Austin
Ava Chesak, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major
Alyson Haynes, Accountancy Major
Jordyn McCormack, Undeclared Major – CASSH
Lyle
Kendal Truckenmiller, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major
Waltham
Madison Arndt, Microbiology Major: Biomedical Concentration
Our opinion: Don’t leave pets out in the cold
I think we can all agree that the recent cold we’ve all been gritting our teeth through has been brutal.... read more