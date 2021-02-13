Dwayne “Dewey” Carmack, 53

Dwayne “Dewey” Dean Carmack, 53, of Dodge Center, MN passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his home.

Dewey loved life and truly tried to make the best of it. His greatest joy was his children and grandchildren, but his son, Wyatt was his reason for living. He also enjoyed grilling, fishing and anything competitive. He’s the three-time champion of his fantasy football league, and let us not forget, his unrelenting passion for a good jam session.

Although he did suffer from alcoholism, that is not what took him away from his loved ones, Dewey died peacefully in his sleep.

Dewey is survived by his daughter, Alicia (Corey) Sobeck of Wabasha; granddaughters, Charlee and Emmi; and son, Wyatt of Dodge Center. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jay; and granddaughter, Weylyn.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 25 South Street in Dodge Center, MN 55927.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 25 South Street, Dodge Center, MN 55927 (507)374-2155.

Cheers to Dewey.