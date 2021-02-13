Dudycha’s 28 points lead Packers past AL

The Austin girls basketball team beat Albert Lea (1-8 overall, 1-8 Big Nine) 65-53 in AL Friday.

Hope Dudycha poured in 28 points for the Packers (6-2 overall, 6-2 Big Nine).

The game was scheduled Friday morning after Rochester John Marshall had to postpone with Austin due to COVID-19.

Austin 35 30 — 65

AL 22 31 — 53

Austin scoring: Hope Dudycha, 28; Emma Dudycha, 13; Reana Schmitt, 13; Elyse Hebrink, 6; Olivia Walsh, 3; Jilian Venenga, 2