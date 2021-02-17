Hope Dudycha hits 1,000 as Packers beat Winona

Austin junior Hope Dudcyha hit the 1,000-point barrier as the Packers beat Winona (1-9 overall, 1-8 Big Nine) 55-22 in Winona Tuesday.

Hope scored six points to put her exactly at 1,000 points for her Packer career, which began when she was in middle school.

Hope’s twin sister Emma Dudycha led the Packers (7-2 overall, 6-2 Big Nine) with 16 points.

Austin 18 35 — 55

Winona 15 7 — 22

Austin scoring: Emma Dudycha, 16; Reana Schmit, 10; Olivia Walsh, 8; Hope Dudycha, 6; Cassidy Shute, 5; Jilian Venenga, 3; Elyse Hebrink, 2; Joy Deng, 2