Dover-Eyota takes down Grand Meadow girls
The Grand Meadow girls basketball team lost to Dover-Eyota 64-46 in Dover Monday.
River Landers had 13 points and Kendyl Queensland put up 12 points for the Superlarks (7-6 overall).
GM scoring: River Landers, 13; Kendyl Queensland, 12; Sydney Cotten, 6; McKenna Hendrickson, 6; Madison Hindt, 4; Gina Stier, 3; Lexy Foster, 2
