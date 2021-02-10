Country Club welcomes new culinary team

The Austin Country Club recently welcomed a new culinary team, naming Sean Williamson as executive chef and Matthew Hunt as chef de cuisine.

“We are thrilled to have Chefs Williamson and Hunt lead our culinary team here at Austin Country Club,” said William Budion, CCM, General Manager, Austin Country Club. “Their creative talent and ability to deliver outstanding dining experiences will be a delight for our members. We are excited for the new dishes, ideas and perspectives that these two bring to our membership and team; it will be enjoyable for all of us.”

Originally from Massachusetts, Williamson has 10-plus years of culinary experience. Prior to arriving at Austin Country Club, he served as the Banquet Chef at Terravita Golf & Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Prior to Terravita, Williamson worked at the Waldorf Astoria Arizona Biltmore Resort as a sous chef as well at a small niche restaurant in Chandler, Arizona, as the chef de cuisine.

Hunt is a native of Crown Point, Indiana, and graduated from International Art of Institute in Tampa, Florida, in 2012. Throughout his eight-plus years in hospitality and culinary management, Hunt has had the privilege of traveling and experiencing various local cuisines throughout the country. He has worked in culinary operations at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, Hyatt Regency Chicago, Royal Palms Scottsdale, Arizona, Hyatt Regency Savannah, Georgia, and the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Country Club in San Antonio, Texas.