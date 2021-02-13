Convictions: Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

Dixie Lou Denhof, 41, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. She must follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. She received a concurrent sentence of five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. She must perform 50 hours of community service and follow several conditions. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 21 months in prison. She received another concurrent sentence of two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. She must follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. She received credit for 14 days served.

Brendan Charles Johnson, 37, of Brownsdale received a court ordered amended sentence of 17 months in prison for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He received a concurrent court ordered amended sentence of 15 months in prison for felony check forgery – offer/possess with intent to defraud. He received credit for 205 days served.

Boh Nah, 32, of Austin was sentenced to 180 days in jail for felony DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must serve five years of probation, perform 100 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $160 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 42 months in prison. He received credit for 76 days served. The sentence is consecutive to another case.

Kevin Roy Peterson, 56, of Austin was sentenced to three years of probation for felony fourth-degree assault – peace officer – demonstrable bodily harm. He must perform 40 hours of community service and follow several conditions. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 12 months and one day in prison.

Dominic Francis Sargent, 26, of Albert Lea was sentenced to three years of probation for felony domestic assault. He must perform 40 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 18 months in prison.

Kenneth Eugene Stoltz Jr., 57, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for felony terroristic threats. He must perform 20 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for three days served.