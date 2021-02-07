Colon leads RCC women to third straight win

The Riverland women’s basketball team opened its conference schedule with a 71-63 win over Minnesota West in Riverland Gym Saturday.

Iamani Colon put up 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Blue Devils (3-1 overall), who have now won three straight.

RCC scoring: Imani Colon, 18; Jade Love, 17; Megan Shanahan, 17; Deaira Keaton, 6; Yoly Roasdo, 3