February 7, 2021

  • -4°

Colon leads RCC women to third straight win

By Daily Herald

Published 6:41 pm Saturday, February 6, 2021

The Riverland women’s basketball team opened its conference schedule with a 71-63 win over Minnesota West in Riverland Gym Saturday.

Iamani Colon put up 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Blue Devils (3-1 overall), who have now won three straight.

RCC scoring: Imani Colon,  18; Jade Love,  17; Megan Shanahan, 17; Deaira Keaton, 6; Yoly Roasdo, 3

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections