February 22, 2021

  • 34°

Burgos scores 16 as Blue Devils slip past RCTC

By Daily Herald

Published 8:08 am Monday, February 22, 2021

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat RCTC 71-70 in Rochester Sunday.

Joe Burgos added 16 points and six rebounds for the Blue Devils (7-1 overall).

RCC 43 28  – 71

RCTC 37 33  – 70

RCC scoring: Joe Burgos, 16; Lajarrion Spinks, 14; Cleveland Bedgood, 8; Dominik Bangu, 8; Jamari Magee, 7; Deng Jal, 4; Keyshawn Payne, 4; Derrick Ousley, 4; Trayvon Smith, 4; Ethan Clavero, 2 ; free throws: 40 percent (10-for-25)

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections