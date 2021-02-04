Blue Devils grab fourth straight win
The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat Dakota County Tech 87-77 in Riverland Gym Wednesday.
Cleveland Bedgood had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (4-1 overall).
DCT 36 41 – 77
RCC 41 46 – 87
RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 27; Lajarrion Spinks, 13; Dominik Bangu, 13; Deng Jal, 9; Jamari Magee, 6; Ethan Clavero, 6; Joe Burgos, 6; Trayvon Smith, 5; Donavan Morris, 3; Keyshawn Payne, 1
