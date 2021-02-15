Blue Devil women clipped by Minnesota State
The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team lost to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls (1-3 overall) 56-54 on the road Monday.
The Blue Devils (3-3 overall) put together a 13-5 surge in the second quarter to go up 29-22, but they couldn’t keep up momentum in the second half.
RCC scoring: Imani Colon, 20; Deaira Keaton, 11; Cayli Miles, 9; Jade Love, 6; Megan Shanahan, 5; Sylana Stewart, 3; free throws: 25 percent (2-for-8)
