February 1, 2021

Blue Devil men score third straight win

By Daily Herald

Published 10:22 am Monday, February 1, 2021

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat Sisseton-Wahpeton 92-69 in Riverland Gym Sunday.

Cleveland Bedgood had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (3-1 overall).

RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 19; Jamari Magee, 16; Trayvon Smith, 12; Ethan Clavero, 11; Keyshawn Payne, 9; Dominik Bangu, 8; Deng Jal, 6; Joe Burgos, 4 Ngor Deng, 3; Lajarrion Spinks, 2; Donovan Morris, 2

