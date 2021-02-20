Blossoms score a victory over FBA
The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team escaped with a 45-38 win at Faribault Bethlehem Academy (1-8 overall, 1-7 Gopher) Friday.
Megan Oswald up 20 points for BP (9-1 overall, 7-0 Gopher).
BP 20 25 – 45
FBA 20 18 – 38
BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 20; Bobbie Bruns, 9; Allison Krohnberg, 8; Maren Forystek, 3; Anna Pauly, 2; free throws: 72 percent (11-for-15)
