Blossom girls take down USC

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat United South Central (1-11 overall, 0-10 Gopher) 51-33 in BP Friday.

Bobbie Bruns had 18 points, eight assists and six steals for BP (11-1 overall, 9-0 Gopher).

BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 20; Bobbie Bruns, 18; Maggie Bruns, 7; Maren Forystek, 2; Emily Miller, 2; Allison Krohnberg, 2; free throws: 63 percent (15-for-24)