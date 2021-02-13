Blooming Prairie girls score a huge win on the road

The Awesome Blossoms took down No. 4 ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (6-2 overall, 5-1 Gopher) 43-42 on the road Friday.

Megan Oswald, who recently surpassed BP grad Taylor Hagen as the school’s all-time leading rebounder, had 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Awesome Blossoms (7-1 overall, 6-0 Gopher).

Oswald scored the go-ahead bucket with eight seconds left in the game.

“We made some nice adjustments at halftime and played outstanding defense. We only allowed 12 second half points,” BP head coach John Bruns said. “That defense allowed us to creep back in the game.”

BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 25; Bobbie Bruns, 9; Maggie Bruns, 5; Allison Krohnberg, 4