Blooming Prairie girls power past NRHEG
The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat New Richland-HEG (3-5 overall, 2-4 Gopher) 55-39 in BP Tuesday.
Megan Oswald had 19 points and 12 rebounds for BP (6-1 overall, 5-0 Gopher) and Bobbie Bruns had 11 points, nine assists and six steals.
NRHEG 17 22 — 39
BP 24 31 — 55
BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 19; Bobbie Bruns, 11; Maggie Bruns, 7; Emily Miller, 7; Allison Krohnberg, 7; Anna Pauly, 4; free throws: 50 percent (7-for-14)
