February 9, 2021

  • -0°

Blooming Prairie girls power past NRHEG

By Daily Herald

Published 10:03 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat New Richland-HEG (3-5 overall, 2-4 Gopher) 55-39 in BP Tuesday.

Megan Oswald had 19 points and 12 rebounds for BP (6-1 overall, 5-0 Gopher) and Bobbie Bruns had 11 points, nine assists and six steals.

NRHEG 17  22    39

BP 24  31    55

BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 19; Bobbie Bruns, 11; Maggie Bruns, 7; Emily Miller, 7; Allison Krohnberg, 7; Anna Pauly, 4; free throws: 50 percent (7-for-14)

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections